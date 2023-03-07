Polymath Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $173.67 million and $134,281.58 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1901411 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $212,804.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

