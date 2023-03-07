Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) & Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Critical Survey

Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pono Capital and Archer Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 170.90%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Pono Capital.

74.1% of Pono Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -56.37% -50.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pono Capital and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

