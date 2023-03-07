Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Up 4.1%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 196,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 650,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $951.03 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Portillo’s by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

