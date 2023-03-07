Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 6,987 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Titan Machinery worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 76.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Titan Machinery Profile

TITN stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

