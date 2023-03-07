Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.43.

POW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$37.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.83. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$29.76 and a twelve month high of C$39.71. The stock has a market cap of C$22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 123.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.