Precept Management LLC Buys 5,700 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Precept Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 6.1% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,092 shares of company stock worth $2,569,847. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

