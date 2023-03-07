Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 1,479,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.93. Precigen has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.90.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at $54,476,037. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Precigen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Precigen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

