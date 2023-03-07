Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Black Knight worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

NYSE:BKI opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight Company Profile

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

