Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $18.32 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Green Brick Partners worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

