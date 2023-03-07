Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $321.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

