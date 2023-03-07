Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

