Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,779,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,129,110 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.58% of Mastercard worth $7,061,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock opened at $366.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.