Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.56% of Netflix worth $2,690,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $312.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

