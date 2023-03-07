Primecap Management Co. CA Has $743.50 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,619,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of America worth $743,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.