Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 32,230 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,230 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $306,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 314.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 204.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,622,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,215,000 after purchasing an additional 312,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.