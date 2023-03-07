Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.83.

In related news, insider Rupert Labrum bought 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($86,580.09). 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

