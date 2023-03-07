Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,196 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.