Prometeus Achieves Market Cap of $86.83 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $86.83 million and approximately $561,316.46 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00020373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

