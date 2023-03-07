ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 4.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.94. 21,861,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,813,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,038,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 481,143 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,603,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,267,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.