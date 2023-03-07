Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

