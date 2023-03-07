Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
Shares of PSEC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
