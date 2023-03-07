PubMatic (PUBM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/1/2023 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 878,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,047. The company has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $28.30.
In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $778,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
