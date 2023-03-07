PubMatic (PUBM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2023 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 878,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,047. The company has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $778,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 40.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

