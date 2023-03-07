Putnam Investments LLC Buys 164,825 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $28,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

