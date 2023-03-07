Putnam Investments LLC Sells 5,121 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $120,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 122,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 130.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

