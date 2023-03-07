Qtum Market Cap Reaches $307.78 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00013228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $307.78 million and approximately $44.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.70 or 0.06991234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00052697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,564,255 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

