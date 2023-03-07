Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GWW opened at $699.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $614.27 and a 200-day moving average of $577.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

