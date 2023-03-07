Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 22,103 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $305.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

