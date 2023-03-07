Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 24,612 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $211.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

