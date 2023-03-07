Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of F opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

