QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $138.33 million and approximately $246.98 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00038422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00219542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001845 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $743.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

