Quebecor (QBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Read More
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.