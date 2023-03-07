QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,335 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of QuinStreet worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
QNST opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
