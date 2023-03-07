Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.37

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 713056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,230,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after buying an additional 2,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

