Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Stock Price Up 100%

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) rose 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 523,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 139,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79.

About Radient Technologies

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

Further Reading

