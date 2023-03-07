Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $65.13 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,997,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

