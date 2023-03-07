Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Further Reading

