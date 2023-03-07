Reach (RCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Reach Stock Performance

Shares of LON RCH traded down GBX 12.65 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78 ($0.94). 4,557,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,334. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 64.40 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.49 ($2.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £247.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Reach Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 4.46 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. This represents a yield of 4.92%. Reach’s payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reach Company Profile

In related news, insider Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of Reach stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09), for a total value of £142,496.90 ($171,352.69). 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

See Also

