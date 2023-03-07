Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

2/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 240,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,106. The company has a market cap of $317.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

