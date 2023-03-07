Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) in the last few weeks:
- 2/28/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.
- 2/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 240,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,106. The company has a market cap of $317.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
