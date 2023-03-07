Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2023 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Revolution Medicines was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/28/2023 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Revolution Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RVMD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,493. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,774 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

