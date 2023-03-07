RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$68.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.