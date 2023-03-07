Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Renasant Stock Down 3.7 %

RNST opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Renasant by 279.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

