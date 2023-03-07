ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $325,035.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $336,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.99. 168,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RMD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

