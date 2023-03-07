Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

RVNC stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $349,507. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

