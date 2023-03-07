Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 555,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 577,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.