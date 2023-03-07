Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 555,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 577,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
