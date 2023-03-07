Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.25 on April 20th

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RIO opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.14) to GBX 5,790 ($69.62) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

