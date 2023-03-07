Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $15.93. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 14,304,401 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 10.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 129,395 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

