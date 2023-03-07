Robert Mehrabian Sells 3,400 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TDY stock traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.06. The company had a trading volume of 106,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,509. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

