Robert W. Baird Boosts Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $43.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $881.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.