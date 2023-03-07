Robert W. Baird Boosts Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $43.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.
HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $881.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
