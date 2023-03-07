Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

