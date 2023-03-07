Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 2.7%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 261,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 472,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

