SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.45

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €12.45 ($13.24) and last traded at €12.40 ($13.19), with a volume of 77087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.42 ($13.21).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFQ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.85) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

SAF-Holland Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

